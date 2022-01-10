Fire Season Change For Mainland Auckland
Monday, 10 January 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Mainland Auckland is now in a restricted fire
season.
The change occurred at 8 am Monday 10
January.
Region Manager Ron Devlin says hot and dry
conditions around area over the holiday period have
increased the fire risk.
"A restricted fire season
means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need
a permit."
Please visit our website www.checkitsalright.nz
prior to lighting a fire in the open air.
"This is a
simple website that spells out what you can and can’t do
with fire, right around the country," he says. Also be aware
of the local council rules which may restricted certain
activities. Any doubt please contact us on Firepermit.auckland@fireandemergency.nz
The
Islands of the Hauraki Gulf changed to a prohibited season -
total fire ban, at the start of December.
Devlin wants
everyone to think about the potential impact of lighting a
fire, even if they do have a permit.
"If it is hot and
windy, do not light a fire, it is just too dangerous," he
says.
