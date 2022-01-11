Restricted Fire Season For Central Hawke’s Bay And Hastings Rural District
Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Central Hawke’s Bay and Hastings Rural District is now
in a restricted fire season.
The restriction came into
effect from 8am today (11 January 2022).
District
Manager Ken Cooper says fire permits are now required for
people in the Hawke’s Bay to light an open-air
fire.
"Over the past four weeks we have seen several
fires in the Hawke's Bay escape and get out of control due
to the increasing fire danger from the heat and conditions
getting drier," he says.
"If you’re wanting to light
an outdoor fire, make sure you apply for a fire permit and
follow the conditions of your permit. You can apply for one
at www.checkitsalright.nz."
"There
are some activities people can do while in a restricted
season so the best way to check and stay safe is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.
If you put in your planned fire-related activity, you’ll
find whether you can do it and tips on how to do your
activity safely."
"Let’s all do our part to keep the
safe and prevent wildfires in the Hawke’s
Bay."
