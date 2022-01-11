Council Calls On Rangatahi To Share Their Youth Voice
Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council is calling on rangatahi aged 15 to 24 years old
to share what’s important to them and what they enjoy
doing here in te Tairāwhiti .
The initiative is
called ‘What’s up rangatahi?’ and is being led by Alex
Andrews, this year’s Council engagement summer
student.
Engagement manager Fraser Hopkins says youth
make up almost a quarter of the region’s population the
data will inform a youth engagement
strategy.
“Rangatahi are our future leaders and
their voices are important to Council’s decision making.
We’re looking to understand a little more about their
perspectives and what they’re into,” he said.
Over
the next month we’ll be holding focus groups, interviews
and encouraging them to complete our online
survey”
“With a simple, easy to use format, it
will take less than 5 minutes of their time and for one
lucky person there’s a chance to win bag of
goodies.”
Mr Hopkins says if young people are out
and about this summer they can scan the QR code on the
‘What’s up rangatahi?’ posters around town or visit
the survey via the Council’s social media
platforms.
