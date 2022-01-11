Otago Lakes Zone District Fire Season Change

Otago District Lakes Zone will move to a restricted fire season, effective from 5pm Tuesday 11 January 2022.

The Lakes Zone includes the land surrounding Lake Wakatipu, the Nevis Valley, and the land west and north of Lakes Wānaka and Hawea.

Otago District Manager, Phil Marsh says a permit is now required to light a fire in open air in these areas.

Forecast weather conditions in the District mean that overall fire danger is increasing rapidly over the course of this week.

"The fire danger in scrub is extreme despite moderate fire danger elsewhere, we have seen this recently during a significant fire at Emerald Bay near Wānaka," he says.

"Please go to checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in a specific place and to see the types of fires that are not considered "open air"."

"Permit-holders must follow the conditions of their permit. Even if your fire does not need a permit, any person who is lighting any fire will still need to take great care due to the overall fire. Make sure to check local conditions, prepare a safe spot and be ready to extinguish the fire if necessary," says Phil Marsh.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check tips on how to stay safe."

Phil Marsh would also like to remind members of the public that several areas in the Lakes Zone are subject to a total fire ban.

"The Queenstown Red Zone, Coronet Forest and several islands on Lakes Wakatipu, Wānaka and Hawea are in a year-round prohibited fire season," he says.

Fire seasons of the other zones in the Otago Fire District:

Central Zone: RESTRICTED

Coastal Zone: OPEN

Clutha Zone: OPEN

© Scoop Media

