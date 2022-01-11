Serious Crash, Ōtara - Counties Manukau

Emergency services remain at the scene of a crash involving a bus and a cyclist on Bairds Road in Ōtara.

The crash was reported to Police at about 5.15pm.

The cyclist has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Bairds Road, between Sandbrook Avenue and Preston Road is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

Traffic management is in place.

© Scoop Media

