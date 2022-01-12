UPDATE - Serious Crash, Karaka - Counties Manukau

11 January

Police can confirm a person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Karaka

this evening.

Police extends their sincere condolences to the person’s family and loved

ones.

One other person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital. Two

others were uninjured in the crash.

The intersection of Lewis Road and Charles Road remains blocked, and it is

likely to be closed to traffic for some time.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area

altogether.

Police will be making enquiries into what has occurred on behalf of the

Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

