UPDATE - Serious Crash, Karaka - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 January
Police can confirm a
person has died following a two-vehicle crash in
Karaka
this evening.
Police extends their sincere
condolences to the person’s family and
loved
ones.
One other person sustained moderate
injuries and was taken to hospital. Two
others were
uninjured in the crash.
The intersection of Lewis Road
and Charles Road remains blocked, and it is
likely to be
closed to traffic for some time.
Police are advising
motorists to delay their travel or avoid the
area
altogether.
Police will be making enquiries
into what has occurred on behalf of the
Coroner, who will
release their finding in due
course.
