Homicide Investigation Launched In Albany

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

A homicide investigation is underway following an incident on an Albany

street in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Vinewood Drive at around 1.30am where a man was located

with critical injuries. Sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries while being

transported to hospital.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. No charges have been laid at this

stage, however the man is currently assisting Police with our enquiries.

Our enquiries are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has

occurred. However, we can say that an altercation has occurred between the

two parties, who are known to each other.

A scene examination is currently underway on Vinewood Drive.

Police will also need to work through formally identifying the man and

notifying his next of kin.

An area canvass will be conducted as part of the investigation, however if

anyone has any information that may assist our enquiries we ask that they

contact Police.

Those people can call 105 quoting the file number 220112/4286. Information

can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



