Homicide Investigation Launched In Albany
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:
A homicide investigation is underway following an
incident on an Albany
street in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to Vinewood Drive at
around 1.30am where a man was located
with critical injuries. Sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries while being
transported to hospital.
A man was taken into
custody at the scene. No charges have been laid at
this
stage, however the man is currently assisting Police with our enquiries.
Our enquiries are still in the
very early stages of piecing together what has
occurred. However, we can say that an altercation has occurred between the
two parties, who are known to each other.
A scene examination is currently underway on Vinewood Drive.
Police will also need to work through formally
identifying the man and
notifying his next of kin.
An area canvass will be conducted as part of the
investigation, however if
anyone has any information that may assist our enquiries we ask that they
contact Police.
Those people can call 105 quoting the file
number 220112/4286. Information
can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.