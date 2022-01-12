Hole In One Partial Reserve Management Plan Review

A partial review of the Tapuaeharuru Bay Reserve Management Plan, relating to the Taupō lakefront’s Hole in One golf operation opens this Friday 14 January. This review is being managed by the Taupō District Council Reserves and Roading committee.

The Lake Terrace operation is owned by Taupō Moana Group Holdings (TMGH) and the organisation wishes to redevelop its operations there. The current management plan, developed over 12 years ago, allows for golfing activities to operate on part of the lakefront reserve, with TMGH holding a current license to occupy for this through until 2031.

The council has a proposal by TMGH to redevelop the site and the review will deal solely with this proposed redevelopment. The partial review of the reserve plan will likely take some months to complete. Following this another process under the Resource Management Act will apply.

All residents and ratepayers will have the opportunity to have their say, during both processes.

TMGH proposes a site redevelopment in two stages: Stage 1 would include a ticket office, café and toilets, a viewing deck, retaining of the lakeshore bank, and pedestrian access to the foreshore. It may potentially involve reconfiguring footpaths and parking areas. Stage 2, if approved, would develop the entire site into a multi-functional facility, potentially including an events space and educational centre for the wider community, a visitor centre, and accessible waterfront access.

TMGH envisages redeveloping the site with enhanced aesthetic and cultural heritage qualities making it a focal point for the town centre, as well as a project of cultural significance to Tūwharetoa.

The first stage of the review process, where the community will be able to have their say in the first instance, involves public consultation that begins on this Friday, 14 January and which runs until 14 March. Head to www.taupo.govt.nz/consultation from 14 January to make a submission.

