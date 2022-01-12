Busy Holiday Period For Southern District Police
Police will continue to maintain a presence on Southern
roads in a focused
effort to keep all road-users safe.
The holiday period is proving to be
extremely busy for Southern District
Police, who have been working hard to ensure all motorists get to where
they’re headed safely this summer.
However, it’s disappointing to see
some motorists continue to put other
road-users at risk through unsafe driving behaviours.
On 8
January, a motorist was clocked at a speed well in excess of
the maximum
speed limit, near Cromwell.
The driver tested positive for excess
alcohol in an evidential breath test,
blowing more than double the legal limit, and was also unlicensed. They are
due to appear in Alexandra District Court tomorrow.
Fortunately, the targeted and
proactive approach Southern District Police
are
taking on the roads this summer, meant the driver was pulled over before
further risk to the driver and other road-users could be caused.
Otago
Lakes Central Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Sarah
Thorn says
she’s thankful such a risk to motorists was removed from our roads.
“Having a
motorist travelling at that speed, while twice over the
legal
limit is tantamount to a ticking timebomb to a catastrophic tragedy on our
roads.
“I’m just glad that our
increased presence and visibility on the
roads
meant this driver was removed from the roads swiftly.
“I’m hopeful our continued vigilance and
proactive approach to safer
roads will act as a deterrent and reduce these kinds of risks throughout the
course of summer.”
Officers will
continue to target times and locations we know are high
risk
and continue to undertake prevention and enforcement activities
accordingly.
These include
speed enforcement, breath alcohol testing, and
operations
around people using cellphones while driving, as well as checking that
everyone is wearing a seatbelt.
An increase in socialising
at this time of the year is natural, but
drinking
and driving simply cannot be mixed - if you’re going to drink, plan your
ride home before heading out so that you are not driving.