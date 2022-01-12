Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busy Holiday Period For Southern District Police

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will continue to maintain a presence on Southern roads in a focused 
effort to keep all road-users safe. 

The holiday period is proving to be extremely busy for Southern District 
Police, who have been working hard to ensure all motorists get to where 
they’re headed safely this summer. 

However, it’s disappointing to see some motorists continue to put other 
road-users at risk through unsafe driving behaviours. 

On 8 January, a motorist was clocked at a speed well in excess of the maximum 
speed limit, near Cromwell. 

The driver tested positive for excess alcohol in an evidential breath test, 
blowing more than double the legal limit, and was also unlicensed. They are 
due to appear in Alexandra District Court tomorrow. 

Fortunately, the targeted and proactive approach Southern District Police are 
taking on the roads this summer, meant the driver was pulled over before 
further risk to the driver and other road-users could be caused.

Otago Lakes Central Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Sarah Thorn says 
she’s thankful such a risk to motorists was removed from our roads.

“Having a motorist travelling at that speed, while twice over the legal 
limit is tantamount to a ticking timebomb to a catastrophic tragedy on our 
roads. 

“I’m just glad that our increased presence and visibility on the roads 
meant this driver was removed from the roads swiftly.

“I’m hopeful our continued vigilance and proactive approach to safer 
roads will act as a deterrent and reduce these kinds of risks throughout the 
course of summer.”

Officers will continue to target times and locations we know are high risk 
and continue to undertake prevention and enforcement activities 
accordingly. 

These include speed enforcement, breath alcohol testing, and operations 
around people using cellphones while driving, as well as checking that 
everyone is wearing a seatbelt. 

An increase in socialising at this time of the year is natural, but drinking 
and driving simply cannot be mixed - if you’re going to drink, plan your 
ride home before heading out so that you are not driving. 
 

