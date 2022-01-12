Further Arrests Made As Part Of Operation Freya



The Northland Organised Crime Unit has made two additional arrests as part of

Operation Freya, an investigation targeting the importation and supply of

illicit drugs.

Early this morning, Police executed a search warrant at an Auckland address

on Portage Road, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit,

says two occupants at the address were taken into custody without incident.

The two arrested were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

"The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of

methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group," says

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry.

"Today's warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in

November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8

million worth of drugs seized."

The operation was set up between Police and Customs to investigate the

smuggling of drugs from international destinations and the subsequent sale

and supply in New Zealand.

"Northland Police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those

syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine

within our communities. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or

charges being laid as part of this investigation," says Detective Senior

Sergeant Verry.

The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court

later today.

