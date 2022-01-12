Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Arrests Made As Part Of Operation Freya

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 12:30 pm
New Zealand Police


The Northland Organised Crime Unit has made two additional arrests as part of 
Operation Freya, an investigation targeting the importation and supply of 
illicit drugs.

Early this morning, Police executed a search warrant at an Auckland address 
on Portage Road, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, 
says two occupants at the address were taken into custody without incident.

The two arrested were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

"The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of 
methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group," says 
Detective Senior Sergeant Verry.

"Today's warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in 
November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8 
million worth of drugs seized."

The operation was set up between Police and Customs to investigate the 
smuggling of drugs from international destinations and the subsequent sale 
and supply in New Zealand.

"Northland Police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those 
syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine 
within our communities. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or 
charges being laid as part of this investigation," says Detective Senior 
Sergeant Verry.

The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court 
later today.

