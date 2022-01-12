Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search For Kukama Waa In Pipiwai - Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police carrying out a search around Pipiwai for missing man Kukama Waa are 
appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who travelled through the Pipiwai 
area on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Waa, who is hearing impaired and also has 
physical and intellectual impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the 
morning of January 5th.

Despite days of extensive searches by a large team of search and rescue crews 
in the wider Pipiwai bush area, Mr Waa remains missing.

Police are following up a possible sighting of Mr Waa on the afternoon of 
January 5th, where a person has reported seeing him walking south on Pipiwai 
Road, just south of the Pipiwai township.

Police are appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage who travelled on 
Pipiwai Road between 4pm – 6pm on Wednesday January 5th to check their 
dashcam footage for any sightings of a man matching Mr Waa’s appearance.

We know that forestry workers and trucks frequent this area and we are 
particularly appealing for any truck drivers or forestry vehicles which may 
have been in the area on January 5th and have dash cam footage.

Anyone with footage which may assist our investigation is asked to upload it 
here using this link: https://opwaa.nzpolice.org/ 

Anyone with any information or possible sightings of Kukama Waa is asked to 
call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.
 

