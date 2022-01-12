Search For Kukama Waa In Pipiwai - Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage

Police carrying out a search around Pipiwai for missing man Kukama Waa are

appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who travelled through the Pipiwai

area on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Waa, who is hearing impaired and also has

physical and intellectual impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the

morning of January 5th.

Despite days of extensive searches by a large team of search and rescue crews

in the wider Pipiwai bush area, Mr Waa remains missing.

Police are following up a possible sighting of Mr Waa on the afternoon of

January 5th, where a person has reported seeing him walking south on Pipiwai

Road, just south of the Pipiwai township.

Police are appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage who travelled on

Pipiwai Road between 4pm – 6pm on Wednesday January 5th to check their

dashcam footage for any sightings of a man matching Mr Waa’s appearance.

We know that forestry workers and trucks frequent this area and we are

particularly appealing for any truck drivers or forestry vehicles which may

have been in the area on January 5th and have dash cam footage.

Anyone with footage which may assist our investigation is asked to upload it

here using this link: https://opwaa.nzpolice.org/

Anyone with any information or possible sightings of Kukama Waa is asked to

call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.



