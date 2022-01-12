Search For Kukama Waa In Pipiwai - Police Appeal For Dashcam Footage
Police carrying out a search around Pipiwai for missing
man Kukama Waa are
appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who travelled through the Pipiwai
area on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.
The last confirmed
sighting of Mr Waa, who is hearing impaired and also
has
physical and intellectual impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the
morning of January 5th.
Despite days of extensive searches by a large
team of search and rescue crews
in the wider Pipiwai bush area, Mr Waa remains missing.
Police
are following up a possible sighting of Mr Waa on the
afternoon of
January 5th, where a person has reported seeing him walking south on Pipiwai
Road, just south of the Pipiwai township.
Police are
appealing for any motorists with dash cam footage who
travelled on
Pipiwai Road between 4pm – 6pm on Wednesday January 5th to check their
dashcam footage for any sightings of a man matching Mr Waa’s appearance.
We know that forestry workers and trucks
frequent this area and we are
particularly appealing for any truck drivers or forestry vehicles which may
have been in the area on January 5th and have dash cam footage.
Anyone with footage which may assist
our investigation is asked to upload it
here using this link: https://opwaa.nzpolice.org/
Anyone
with any information or possible sightings of Kukama Waa is
asked to
call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.