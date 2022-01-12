Update On Albany Homicide Investigation
Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā
CIB:
Police have charged a man as part of the homicide
investigation launched in
Albany this
morning.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with
murder and is due to appear in the
North Shore
District Court this afternoon.
At this stage formal
identification and next of kin notifications have
not
yet been completed, so Police are unable to
release the victim's name at this
time.
A
post mortem examination is expected to be carried out
tomorrow.
Police expect to complete the scene
examination on Vinewood Drive later today
and we
would like to reassure the wider Albany community that
Police are not
currently seeking anyone else in
connection with this investigation.
Police are limited
in further comment as the matter is now before the
Court.
