Holiday Drivers Praised For Good Behaviour In Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay
Eastern District Police are pleased with the behaviour of drivers in
Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay over the holiday period, following a road
policing operation from 28 December to 2 January.
Sergeant
Steve Murray says most drivers responded positively to the
Police
presence, even when deploying in areas where they weren’t expected.
“While the majority of
people are doing a great job on the road, there
are
a small minority who aren’t,” Sergeant Murray says. “And unfortunately,
it just takes one person to make a bad decision, or a mistake, to have life
changing impacts on the road.”
During
a 90-minute driver fatigue stop just north of Lake Tutira,
in northern
Hawke’s Bay, about 300 motorists were stopped, with most people travelling
north for the holidays.
At this operation, one driver blew over the
legal limit at 10.30am, believing
he was sober enough from a drinking session the night before.
“People should never ever drive when
impaired by alcohol, drugs, or
fatigue. It’s your life on the line, and everybody else sharing the road
with you.”
Other driver fatigue stops
were undertaken at Nuhaka and Morere, with a
full
day spent on the three arterial routes in and out of Gisborne. The team also
carried out drink/drive checkpoints at Mahia and in the Gisborne CBD area.
Over the six days, 2067 breath tests were
conducted – an average of around
350 a day. This resulted in 14 drivers recording excess breath alcohol, with
seven summonsed to court and seven issued infringement notices.
Sergeant Murray say many
offenders in the “high range”, and most
were
recidivist drivers.
“The highest
reading was 1034 micrograms/litre breath, which is
really
disappointing. But fortunately most drivers are doing the right thing on
their journey.
“We are committed to ensuring that every
road user arrives alive at their
journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted
and held accountable.”
Sergeant
Murray says the most important message Police want to convey
is
really simple: “don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while
impaired in any way”.