Holiday Drivers Praised For Good Behaviour In Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 2:46 pm
Eastern District Police are pleased with the behaviour of drivers in 
Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay over the holiday period, following a road 
policing operation from 28 December to 2 January.

Sergeant Steve Murray says most drivers responded positively to the Police 
presence, even when deploying in areas where they weren’t expected.

“While the majority of people are doing a great job on the road, there are 
a small minority who aren’t,” Sergeant Murray says. “And unfortunately, 
it just takes one person to make a bad decision, or a mistake, to have life 
changing impacts on the road.”

During a 90-minute driver fatigue stop just north of Lake Tutira, in northern 
Hawke’s Bay, about 300 motorists were stopped, with most people travelling 
north for the holidays.

At this operation, one driver blew over the legal limit at 10.30am, believing 
he was sober enough from a drinking session the night before.

“People should never ever drive when impaired by alcohol, drugs, or 
fatigue. It’s your life on the line, and everybody else sharing the road 
with you.”

Other driver fatigue stops were undertaken at Nuhaka and Morere, with a full 
day spent on the three arterial routes in and out of Gisborne. The team also 
carried out drink/drive checkpoints at Mahia and in the Gisborne CBD area.

Over the six days, 2067 breath tests were conducted – an average of around 
350 a day. This resulted in 14 drivers recording excess breath alcohol, with 
seven summonsed to court and seven issued infringement notices.

Sergeant Murray say many offenders in the “high range”, and most were 
recidivist drivers.

“The highest reading was 1034 micrograms/litre breath, which is really 
disappointing. But fortunately most drivers are doing the right thing on 
their journey.

“We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their 
journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted 
and held accountable.”

Sergeant Murray says the most important message Police want to convey is 
really simple: “don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while 
impaired in any way”.

