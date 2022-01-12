Cyclone Cody Likely To Hit Region On Sunday

Metservice is warning that Cyclone Cody could bring severe wind and swells to Tairāwhiti from late Sunday which will pose risks to our coastal communities and campers.

The cyclone intensified overnight to a Category 2 storm and is still tracking south eastwards from Fiji where it caused significant damage.

Civil Defence and Emergency Manager, Ben Green is warning people to be prepared for the cyclone as it is likely to bring heavy rainfall and will impact road networks and inland areas.

“Given we still have recovery underway from the last severe weather event in November, we need to ensure we are aware of the risks this event may pose.”

“Those in coastal locations and areas that have previously been prone to flooding should be keeping an eye on Metservice forecasts and updates. Closer to the weekend we are likely to know the actual path of the cyclone.”

Campers and people in coastal communities are advised to be prepared and have a plan in place to manage the likely impacts.

Metservice says that regardless of whether the cyclone does pass near to New Zealand, it is likely that a period of large waves will impact parts of the east coast of the North Island.

