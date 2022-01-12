UPDATE - SH 1 Re-opens - Waikato
SH 1, south of Cambridge has re-opened following an earlier serious crash.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police would like to
thank motorists for their patience while the road
was
closed.
