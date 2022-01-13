Water-related Fatality, Papatoetoe
Thursday, 13 January 2022, 6:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 January
Police can confirm a child has
died in a water-related incident at an address
in
Papatoetoe.
Emergency services attended after
receiving a report at around 5:15pm.
The child was
transported to hospital in a critical condition, but
sadly
passed away a short time later.
Police
extends its condolences to whānau.
Police are making
enquiries on behalf of the
Coroner.
