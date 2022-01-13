Water-related Fatality, Papatoetoe

12 January

Police can confirm a child has died in a water-related incident at an address

in Papatoetoe.

Emergency services attended after receiving a report at around 5:15pm.

The child was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly

passed away a short time later.

Police extends its condolences to whānau.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

