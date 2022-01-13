Serious Crash, Te Aroha - Waikato



Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and

a pedestrian in Te Aroha.

The crash, reported to Police at 11am, is near the intersection of

Waiorongomai Road and Te Aroha-Gordon Road.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area – as the roads near the crash site

are closed to traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.

© Scoop Media

