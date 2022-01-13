Colour Our Region’s Path To The Future And Win

Taranaki regional development agency Venture Taranaki is calling for tamariki to colour the region’s path to the future. The colouring-in competition is now open and invites children from across the region, and any visiting holidaymakers, to enter and colour-in a vision of Taranaki in 2050.

"We’re looking to the future and since launching Tapuae Roa in 2017 and the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap in 2019, the guiding strategic documents for the region, we’ve made massive strides forward. We’re working collaboratively to catalyse and bring to life a future that reflects our shared vision, of a high value, low-emissions economy, built on inclusivity and sustainability," explains Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

"As a region, we’re charting a course through an unprecedented rate of change. We have been turning challenges into opportunities to create the future we want for generations to come, crafting a resilient and prosperous Taranaki for our tamariki and mokopuna."

The purpose of the colouring-in competition is to allow the region to re-engage with Taranaki 2050 and Tapuae Roa and present the opportunity for people to get involved. "Taranaki is on a journey, and we want everyone to come along for the ride, particularly our children, as they will be the next generation of future leaders, business owners, and innovators. As a region, we need to ensure Taranaki continues to be an awesome place to live, work, play and create for them," says Justine.The colouring-in competition is open to children aged 3 -14 years and closes on Monday 14 February. Entrants will be in to win one of three bikes thanks to local business Mitchell Cycles and will be judged by local artist Paul Rangiwahia.

The colouring-in picture can be printed from the Venture Taranaki website or collected from the Venture Taranaki office, libraries around the region, or Mitchell Cycles.

The future vision of Taranaki looks like thriving businesses and meaningful jobs, environmental sustainability and a low emissions profile, and an inclusive region where no one is left behind; a region that looks out for and cares for itself and its people. "We have our plan, and now we’re executing on it. Our plan is made up of over 160 actions that collectively will help us achieve our goal and vision. We find ourselves one step closer to our goal with every action milestone. Right around the maunga, countless organisations and individuals are involved in delivering on the critical actions, bringing to life some amazing and transformative outcomes."

"There’s no one person or entity responsible for the delivery of this work, and together as a region, we are showcasing our ability to work together to achieve remarkable outcomes - something we’re well-known for," continues Justine.

Actions include Taranaki driving new energy developments, building upon our powerhouse oil and gas sector, with diversification into solar, wind, and hydrogen. Other actions are the establishment of Ara Ake and WITT moving into new areas of energy training.

Our food and fibre sector is branching out, with dairy still the heart of our food sector, along with meat, poultry and wood processing, but a much broader range of food and fibre enterprises are being established and scaling up, alongside restorative environmental practices.Our visitor sector is also looking to the future, at sustainable and regenerative opportunities, leveraging our food strengths, and bolstering our natural attractions like the Taranaki Crossing.

"There is a lot happening and lots more planned, so we encourage the public to find out more and how they can get involved," says Justine.

Visit the Venture Taranaki website to download and print the colouring-in competition picture and to find out more about our regional development strategies, Taranaki 2050 and Tapuae Roa.

https://www.venture.org.nz/projects/tapuae-roa-and-taranaki-2050/

