Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Cody Will Impact New Zealand

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: MetService

Tropical Cyclone Cody is moving towards New Zealand and MetService are forecasting very stormy weather to impact parts of the North Island and upper South Island. Impacts are likely to begin in the north on Sunday and move down the country.

A ridge of high pressure currently over Aotearoa gives another couple days of settled weather before Cyclone Cody is expected to bring damaging waves, gale force winds and heavy rain.

Exactly where the greatest impact from the expected gale force winds and heavy rain will be, is still uncertain but areas including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay look likely to bear the brunt of the storm. As the path of Cyclone Cody becomes clearer MetService will issue Severe Weather Watches and Warnings (by midday Friday) which will include more detail and likely impacts for each region.

Significant waves are expected to hit eastern coasts from Northland to Banks Peninsula during Saturday and into Tuesday with inundation a serious risk for beachfront and low-lying areas.

CAT 1 Tropical Cyclone (TC) Cody has moved south of latitude 25S today so MetService has taken over forecasting responsibility for the TC from Fiji Meteorological Service (TC position and tracks will be available on MetService.com). As Tropical Cyclone Cody sinks further south to affect the country it will encounter atmospheric conditions and sea surface temperatures which will change its structure to a mid-latitude low, at which stage we will refer to it as Cyclone Cody.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark warns, “Though Cyclone Cody will no longer be a Tropical Cyclone by the time it affects New Zealand, this doesn’t mean it will have lost any of its sting. Currently the exact path Cody will take over New Zealand during Sunday and Monday has significant variability, but it is clear that the upper two thirds of the country will see some form of severe weather from the system and the north and east will get large swell.”

MetService is asking people to share this information about Cyclone Cody with family and friends as many are still holidaying at beaches and camping sites. Please keep up with the latest forecasts and prepare to adjust your plans if your region is impacted by Cyclone Cody.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 