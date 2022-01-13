Update: New Brighton Murder Investigation
Thursday, 13 January 2022, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:
Police are
continuing with a scene examination following the murder of
a
woman in her 40s in New Brighton last
night.
Police will remain at the scene
overnight.
A 43-year-old man appeared in Christchurch
District Court this afternoon,
charged with the
woman's murder.
Formal identification of the deceased
woman has not yet occurred. Police are
not in a
position to name the woman at this time.
Police ask
media to please respect the privacy of the woman’s family
at
this distressing
time.
