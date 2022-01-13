Update: New Brighton Murder Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police are continuing with a scene examination following the murder of a

woman in her 40s in New Brighton last night.

Police will remain at the scene overnight.

A 43-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court this afternoon,

charged with the woman's murder.

Formal identification of the deceased woman has not yet occurred. Police are

not in a position to name the woman at this time.

Police ask media to please respect the privacy of the woman’s family at

this distressing time.

