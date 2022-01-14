Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northern Lifeguards Urge Beachgoers To Expect Eastern Beach Closures This Weekend As Tropical Cyclone Cody Approaches

Friday, 14 January 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) is urging the beach-going public to take much greater care this weekend on north-eastern beaches and prepare for closures as category 1 Tropical Cyclone Cody nears.

The cyclone is expected to reach New Zealand shores on Sunday, with advance swells surging from as early as this afternoon that will bring waves over 6m at some eastern coastal locations.

Forecasters are yet to confirm where the cyclone will make landfall, and SLSNR Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea is warning beachgoers and holiday-makers to remain vigilant as large waves and strong rip currents create dangerous swimming conditions at many east coast beaches.

“With forecasted strong winds and a lot of energy pushing into eastern beaches this weekend, it will be extremely important to maintain your safety and safety of others this weekend. Strong surf and large waves will create strong currents,” says Lea.

“There will be a lot of water moving which would easily knock you off your feet. Keep a close eye on young children – be able to reach them quickly, see them at all times and stay well away from the water,” he warns.

“We also ask that storm-spectators and rock-fishers take extra care if spending any time on the rocks this weekend. Large swells can easily knock you off and into the dangerous water.

“Some beaches may become dangerous enough by Sunday and Monday that closures may be necessary, so before you head out make sure to monitor the Safeswim site for updates and only choose patrolled beaches for swimming or other water activities including rock-fishing.

“Safeswim will give the best times for swimming, the conditions and any hazards, as well the water quality and any potential closures.”

Lea says SLSNR clubs will be closely monitoring the cyclone and water conditions from Friday, through the weekend and into the following week.

“If our lifeguards do not put up red and yellow flags and instead display “No Swimming” signs and red flags, please respect that the water is too dangerous for recreational activities,” he says.

“With talk of large swells already speculated in the media, we urge surfers in particular to not overestimate their abilities and underestimate the environment as the cyclone progresses through next week.

“We have already experienced an alarming number of fatalities at New Zealand beaches and inland waterways this summer, so we implore Kiwis to take great care this weekend in the wild weather and be sure to return home safe.”

2022 Beach Safety Messages

  • Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
  • Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly
  • Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions
  • Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach
  • Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone
  • Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip
  • Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket
  • If in doubt, stay out!
  • If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police
  • Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 