Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Pop Of Colour In The Central City: New Mural Completed By Christchurch Youth And Flox

Friday, 14 January 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: YMCA Christchurch

Just before Christmas ten young artists had the opportunity to work alongside renowned New Zealand artist Hayley King (Flox) to design and paint a large-scale mural in Christchurch’s central city.

The group of young people were selected from schools throughout Christchurch to participate in the programme which was run by the YMCA Christchurch.

King flew down to facilitate the programme and oversee the painting of the mural she designed.

“What a privilige it has been to be down here working with these kids and really seeing something positive and creative for the city of Christchurch.”

The group spent two days under Flox’s artistic wing in a hands-on workshop where they learnt how to design large scale murals and a range of spray painting techniques. They then took their skills outside to work on the mural.

“The programme saw the kids going through the drawing phase right through to painting and execution.”

YMCA CEO Josie Ogden-Schroeder says it was important to the organization that the programme included young people in the whole process.

“We wanted to beautify our hoardings but we also knew this was an opportunity to do something a bit different. Being able to facilitate the upskilling of young artists alongside Hayley and then have them paint our mural has been amazing.”

The YMCA Christchurch has a legacy of supporting young people in the arts and runs a variety of programmes and services that celebrate the creative and performing arts for communities in Christchurch.

“This is a huge part of what we do – encouraging and celebrating the creativity of our young people.”

Facing the Botanic Gardens along Rolleston Ave, the completed mural is a welcome pop of colour. It spans the length of the YMCA’s building site hoarding, about 40 metres.

The mural will remain in place for the duration of the build which is set to be completed in mid-2023. At this stage the mural will then be carefully dismantled and given a new home.

The programme was partially funded by the Christchurch City Council’s Enliven Spaces Fund which aims to bring more art to the public through the activation of vacant or transtional spaces. By tapping into this fund the YMCA Christchurch were able to bring their idea to life.

Street art in the city became especially prominent after the 2011 earthquakes when the demolition of many earthquake damaged buildings left Christchurch with a mass of empty spaces and blank walls. Since then, street art has become a vital part of Christchurch’s identity, even winning the city a ranking as one of the street art capitals of the world in Lonely Planet’s 2017 book, alongside cities such as New York, Barcelona and Berlin.

These young people are now preparing to step into the shoes of the artists before them and continue Ōtautahi’s street art legacy.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from YMCA Christchurch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 