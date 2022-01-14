Gale Force Winds And Huge Seas To Accompany Cyclone Cody

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Cody has veered further East overnight, sparing the Coromandel the worst of the direct impact. However, we aren’t out of the woods just yet. Cyclone Cody is still going to deliver a few wild and windy days ahead.

MetService is forecasting the Coromandel will still experience gale force winds, huge seas, and heavy rain from Sunday night through to next Tuesday.

“We still need to be extremely cautious over the next few days and plan ahead” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

Our Council’s Emergency Management Team is advising everyone to plan and be in a safe place by late afternoon on Sunday with supplies for last for 24 hours, including provisions if power is out for some time.

Camper vans and motor homes need to move away from the coast for the next two days and park up at two safe locations; the Mercury Bay Sports Park in Whitianga, or the Shoppers carpark next to Goldfields Mall in Thames.

Keep connected to MetService and our Council’s Facebook for more regular updates.

© Scoop Media

