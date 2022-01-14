Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight Motorway Closures - January 16-22

Friday, 14 January 2022
New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 21 January 2022. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.


Check daily updated closure information: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland


Unless otherwise stated, closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

  • Greville Road southbound off-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Southbound lanes between Greville Road off-ramp and Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)
  • Greville Road southbound on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)
  • Northbound lanes between Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp and Greville Road on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)
  • Upper Harbour Highway northbound on-ramp, 15 January (approx. 7:00pm Saturday to 10:00am Sunday 16 January)
  • Upper Harbour Highway southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Onewa Road southbound on-ramp, 19 January
  • Stafford Road northbound off-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Curran Street northbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Southbound lanes between Fanshawe Street off-ramp and Khyber Pass Road on-ramp, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)


CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (CMJ)

  • Hobson Street southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Symonds Street southbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • SH16 eastbound to SH1 southbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • SH1 southbound to SH16 eastbound (Port) link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • SH1 southbound to SH16 westbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • SH16 (Port) westbound to SH1 southbound link, 16-20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • Grafton Road westbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Wellesley Street East westbound on-ramp, 16-20 January


SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

  • Gillies Avenue northbound on-ramp, 19 January
  • Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 16 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 16 January
  • South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 16 January
  • Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)
  • Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)
  • South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 14-15 & 21-22 January (approx. 10:00pm Friday to 7:00am Saturday)
  • Northbound lanes between Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)
  • Mt Wellington Highway northbound on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)
  • South Eastern Highway (SEART) northbound on-ramp, 15-16 & 22-23 January (approx. 10:00pm Saturday to 7:00am Sunday)
  • Takanini northbound on-ramp, 19-20 January
  • Takanini southbound on-ramp, 19-20 January
  • Northbound lanes between Drury/SH22 off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Drury/SH22 northbound on-ramp, 16-20 January
  • Papakura northbound (diamond) on-ramp, 17 January
  • Ridge Road northbound off-ramp, 18 January
  • SH1 northbound to SH2 eastbound link, 18 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • Razorback Road northbound on-ramp, 18 January
  • Pokeno northbound on-ramp, 18 January


NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

  • Lincoln Road southbound on-ramp, 19 January
  • Patiki Road southbound off-ramp, 16 January
  • St Lukes Road eastbound off-ramp, 22 January (approx. 7:30pm to 1:00am)
  • Great North Road westbound off ramp, 17 January


UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

  • Eastbound lanes between Albany Highway off-ramp and Paul Matthews Road, 17 January
  • Albany Highway eastbound on-ramp, 17 January


SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

  • Walmsley Road southbound off-ramp, 17 January
  • Puhinui Road northbound on-ramp, 17 January
  • Southbound lanes between Puhinui Road off-ramp and Redoubt Road on-ramp, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • SH20 southbound to SH1 links, 20 January (approx. 10:00pm to 5:00am)
  • Puhinui Road southbound on-ramp, 20 January
  • Cavendish Drive southbound on-ramp, 20 January
  • Lambie Drive southbound on-ramp, 20 January


GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DRIVE (SH20A)

  • Kirkbride Road eastbound on-ramp, 19 January


PUHINUI ROAD (SH20B)

  • None planned


STATE HIGHWAY 22 (SH22)

  • None planned


STATE HIGHWAY 2 (SH2)

  • SH2 westbound to SH1 northbound, 18 January

Please follow the signposted detours. Waka Kotahi thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.


To check for the most current overnight closure information please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland before you leave.


Auckland roads and public transport: www.at.govt.nz

