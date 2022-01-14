Mt Roskill Homicide: Man Charged With Murder, Police Seek Second Offender
Police investigating the homicide of Brian James, who was shot inside a Glass
Rd, Mt Roskill address on 23rd December 2021, have made a significant
breakthrough.
Auckland City
detectives, with assistance from Hawkes Bay officers,
have
arrested and taken into custody a 33-year-old Auckland man, who was located
at a Napier address overnight.
The man has been charged with the murder of
Brian James and has also been
charged with Wounding With Intent to Injure in relation to two other victims
of the alleged attack.
He will be appearing in the Hastings District Court this afternoon.
Police are still looking for a second
offender and have obtained a Warrant to
Arrest for Sam Junior Angelo Thomsen (pictured), known as Angelo. His current
whereabouts are unknown.
Thomsen is
described as a male Pacific Islander, is aged 42 years old,
and
has a tribal tattoo on his right upper arm.
Thomsen is considered dangerous and should not be
approached by the public.
If you see him, phone 111 immediately.
“I want to acknowledge the
investigation team, who has put in some long
hours working right through the Christmas and New Year period on what was a
‘whodunnit’ homicide,” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard.
“While it’s good
to have made an arrest in this case, our
investigation
is ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen.
“The family of Brian James are
relieved and grateful at the progress being
made. Understandably this has been a very difficult time for the family, who
are still grieving for a loved one who was killed right before
Christmas.”
Anyone
with information about the whereabouts of Sam Junior Angelo
Thomsen is
asked to phone Police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or you can
provide information anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.