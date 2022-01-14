Water Restrictions In Place For Lake Hāwea

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has implemented water restrictions for Lake Hāwea and is asking the community to conserve water as much as possible.

The restrictions take place with immediate effect.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the local network had seen significant demand yesterday and again this morning which was putting pressure on supply.

“We have observed extended periods where water is being drawn from the reservoir faster than we can replace it which obviously isn’t sustainable. By taking a few simple steps now everyone can help ensure that the network remains in good shape, especially with continuing hot weather and no rain forecast until the middle of next week,” he said.

Residents and visitors are asked to keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times, and to only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will remove the restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels. I’d like to thank the local community in advance for their co-operation. We’ll be providing further updates when things change,” said Mr Hansby.

More tips and advice on conserving water can be found on the QLDC website here: www.qldc.govt.nz/water-saving-tips

