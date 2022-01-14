Information Sought About Suspicious House Fire
Friday, 14 January 2022, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police continue to investigate a
suspicious house fire in
Milson Line on 12
January.
Police are keen to identify two males who
were seen running away from the
vicinity of the fire
and then returned a short time later from the
direction
of McGregor Street with a third male and
watched events unfold.
Anyone with information about
these men should contact Police and quote file
number
220112/4453.
