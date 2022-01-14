Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Season Changes For Lakes Zone And Central Zone (Otago)

Friday, 14 January 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Lakes Zone and Central Zone of the Otago Fire District will move to a prohibited fire season.

The change will come into effect at 8am Saturday 15 January 2022.

The Lakes Zone includes the land surrounding Lake Wakatipu, the Nevis Valley, and the land west and north of Lakes Wānaka and Hawea.

The Central Zone includes the Upper Waitaki, Lower Mackenzie Basin, Upper Clutha, Manuherekia, Maniototo and part of the Strath Taieri.

Otago District Manager, Phil Marsh says the prohibited fire season means lighting a fire in open air is prohibited as there is a high fire risk. No permits will be issued and those previously issued will no longer be valid.

"A damper start to the summer has seen significant vegetation growth which is now rapidly drying out. Lakes and Central are forecast to reach extreme fire danger over the coming weekend. If you see smoke please call 111," he says.

Holiday makers may be less aware of the serious fire danger in Central Otago and Lakes Zone. Phil Marsh encourages them to use the ‘can I light a fire?’ tool on www.checkitsalright.nz.

"Locals will also need to consider the risks and current conditions before undertaking spark or heat-generating activities like mowing - please use the ‘reduce your risk’ tools at www.checkitsalright.nz," Phil Marsh says.

If you need more information on what fire lighting activities you can undertake head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 