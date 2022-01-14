Test Results Clear The Way For Swimming And Shellfish Collection In Matua
Friday, 14 January 2022, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Water quality testing has shown it is safe to swim and
collect shellfish from the Tauranga Harbour in the Kiriwai
Place/Fergusson Park area of Matua following a wastewater
overflow on Saturday 8 January.
The overflow was a
result of an electrical fault at the Kiriwai Place
Wastewater Pump Station causing the pumps to stop and the
alarm triggers to fail. The overflow discharged to a small
drain and then the harbour, impacting the Fergusson Park
foreshore area and boat ramp.
Warning signs that were
in place have now been removed.
Keep up to date with
wastewater overflow notifications on our website.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense... More>>