Test Results Clear The Way For Swimming And Shellfish Collection In Matua

Water quality testing has shown it is safe to swim and collect shellfish from the Tauranga Harbour in the Kiriwai Place/Fergusson Park area of Matua following a wastewater overflow on Saturday 8 January.

The overflow was a result of an electrical fault at the Kiriwai Place Wastewater Pump Station causing the pumps to stop and the alarm triggers to fail. The overflow discharged to a small drain and then the harbour, impacting the Fergusson Park foreshore area and boat ramp.

Warning signs that were in place have now been removed.

Keep up to date with wastewater overflow notifications on our website.

