Severe Weather Watch

Issued at: 9:31am Saturday, 15th January 2022

Situation

Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the north of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass near East Cape during Monday, before moving southeastwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. This cyclone will be accompanied by a tropical airmass, which may bring heavy rain to eastern parts of the North Island on Monday, along with gale force south to southeast winds. Hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. According to the latest model guidance, the cyclone is likely to track further east than previously indicated, and this should reduce the impact on the North Island. Expert Meteorologists at MetService are closely monitoring Cyclone Cody, and people are advised to stay up to date with forecasts.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 9:30am Saturday, 15th January 2022

Area: Gisborne and the Wairoa District

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

Periods of heavy rain, and rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 9:30am Saturday, 15th January 2022

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 2:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

