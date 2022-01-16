Severe Weather Watches

Issued at: 9:27am Sunday, 16th January 2022

Situation

Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the northeast of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass far east of East Cape during Monday, before moving southwards towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. The risk of heavy rain has diminished as the system tracks well east of New Zealand. However, the risk of severe gales about exposed parts of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne remain. In addition, hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 9:26am Sunday, 16th January 2022

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times. Winds tending southwest from Monday afternoon onwards.

Cancellations

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

© Scoop Media

