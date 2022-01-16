Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

People Urged To Stay Away From Beaches

Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

People throughout the region are still being urged to keep out of the water and away from the coast as Tairāwhiti braces for the main impacts of Cyclone Cody which are likely to hit on Monday.

Civil Defence emergency manager Ben Green says strong winds are still being forecast for the region despite evidence that Cyclone Cody is now tracking east of Tairāwhiti.

“Significant and hazardous waves are expected tomorrow (Monday) with the potential for dangerous rip currents inshore and unpredictable surges. This means it is not safe for people to be in the water at this time and we urge them to stay on land.”

The tsunami advisory for eastern coastal areas as a result of the earthquake and eruption in Tonga on Saturday, is still in effect and has the potential to add to the complex sea conditions the region is likely to see in the next 24 hours.

Mr Green says conditions are likely to ease on Tuesday but until then it‘s important people remain alert and keep informed about the latest forecasts and warnings from Metservice.

Council’s principal scientist Dr Murry Cave says while the tsunami surges in Gisborne have not been as significant as Northland there are still strong currents and vigorous eddies affecting local beaches with overall water levels already higher than normal due to storm surge from Cyclone Cody.

“The tsunami surges have not affected any coastal properties but some scouring of sand dunes at the top of beaches was observed today and a lot of sea weed pushed up towards the top of beaches between Pouawa and the city beaches,” said Dr Cave. “Rocks with gooseneck barnacles attached were thrown up among the seaweeds at Wainui Beach.”

“High tide at 5.30pm is the critical time with possible tsunami currents and storm surge from Cody building with three metre plus swells on top of the tide. Big swells are expected overnight and the high tide early on Monday morning is when the storm surge is likely to be five to six metres on top of the tide.”

Metservice has advised that Cyclone Cody is tracking well to the east of the country and says while the heavy rain warning for the region has been lifted, strong winds are still likely.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 