Mauao Base Track Closure - Sunday 16 January
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Mauao base track will be closed today as a precaution due
to strong and unpredictable surges following a large
volcanic eruption in Tonga, as well as higher than normal
swells generated by Cyclone Cody.
This closure is to
ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in place
at all closure points.
The closure will be reassessed
tomorrow.
