Auckland Artist Takes Supreme Award At Craigs Aspiring Art Prize In Wānaka

An abstract acrylic painting of by Auckland artist Deborah Moss was judged Supreme Winner at the Craigs Aspiring Art Prize in Wānaka on Friday night.

Moss’ Glowing Again was awarded the Craigs Investment Partners Prize of $10,000 at the highly anticipated opening night of the 15th annual exhibition at Holy Family Catholic School.

The event attracts artists from around New Zealand and has become a nationally recognised art award, offering one of the biggest cash prizes ($16,500 in total) in the country. It is one of the school’s biggest fundraisers, raising between $20,000-$30,000 each year. A record 142 pieces were entered this year.

The Runner-Up award, a $2000 prize donated by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Craig Myles, went to Dunedin artist Eliza Glyn for her oil painting Sunrise From Quarantine Island. Best Landscape, which was awarded a $2000 prize donated by Peak Accommodation, went to Christchurch artist Mehrdad Tahan for his oil painting Serenity and the Best Work Under $1000 went to Tauranga artist Ulemj Glamuzina for her mixed media on canvas painting Journey from Tauranga. The Round Corner category, showcasing paintings on a 40cm diameter round, priced under $1000, sponsored by Wanaka Self-Storage was won by Tuatapere artist Hayley Landreth for her mixed media painting View Across Lake Angelus.

Twenty-four artworks were sold on Friday night, to the value of $40,000. The remainder is up for sale until Tuesday, January 18, when the exhibition ends. The People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Nanny Goat Vineyard, will also be announced at the end of the exhibition.

None of the artwork has ever been exhibited before – making the Aspiring Art Prize the first opportunity for public viewing. Many of the pieces have been created especially for this event.

Judges for this year’s Aspiring Art Prize were Cam McCracken, director of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, and Jan Warburton, founder of the Jan Warburton Charitable Trust.

“We were really impressed with the quality of art that is on display,” McCracken says. “There’s something for everyone here – different styles and genres – and great buying opportunities.”

About Moss’ winning artwork, McCracken says: “It’s a work that displays an expert use of colour. It has a rich complexity and it’s one that if you lived with it, you would see something new in it every day.”

The event is organised by Holy Family’s Friends of the School (FOTS). FOTS committee member and Aspiring Art Prize creative director Leigh Cooper says this year’s event is the biggest one to date.

“The level of art received by artists, from Auckland to Tuatapere, was extremely high quality. The event continues to grow each year – in size and recognition – and we are very proud to deliver an event thanks to volunteers in our school community, for the benefit of our school children.

