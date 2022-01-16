Moturiki (Leisure Island) Closed Due To Sea Swells
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Access to Moturiki (Leisure Island) has been closed this
afternoon due to significant sea swells and the high
incoming tide.
This closure is to ensure public
safety. Warning signs advising of the closure are in
place.
The closure will be reassessed
tomorrow.
