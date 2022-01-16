Severe Weather Watches

Issued at: 7:56pm Sunday, 16th January 2022

Situation

Cyclone Cody, currently over waters to the northeast of New Zealand, is expected to move southwards and pass far east of East Cape during Monday, before moving southeast towards the Chatham Islands on Tuesday. There is a risk of severe gales about exposed parts of eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne where the Strong Wind Watch remains in force. In addition, hazardous conditions are expected about exposed eastern coastlines of the North Island, where large easterly swells, significant sea surges/rips and coastal inundation are possible. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 7:55pm Sunday, 16th January 2022

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 3:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

South to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times. Winds tending southwest from Monday afternoon, and easing in Bay of Plenty around evening.

