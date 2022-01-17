Serious Crash, SH6 - Southern
Monday, 17 January 2022, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists that there are diversions
in place on State
Highway 6 following a serious crash
just south of Wanaka Airport.
Police were informed of
the single-vehicle crash at about 4.20am this
morning.
There was only one occupant of the vehicle, however Police
are
unable to confirm the nature of any injuries at this
time.
Diversions are in place at the intersection of
SH6 and SH84 diverting
southbound traffic via Albert Town
and Hawea Flat, while a diversion is in
place for
northbound traffic on SH6 near Luggate in the opposite
direction.
