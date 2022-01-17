Serious Crash, SH6 - Southern

Police are advising motorists that there are diversions in place on State

Highway 6 following a serious crash just south of Wanaka Airport.

Police were informed of the single-vehicle crash at about 4.20am this

morning. There was only one occupant of the vehicle, however Police are

unable to confirm the nature of any injuries at this time.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH6 and SH84 diverting

southbound traffic via Albert Town and Hawea Flat, while a diversion is in

place for northbound traffic on SH6 near Luggate in the opposite direction.

