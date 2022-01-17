Serious Crash, Whatawhata Road, Waikato - Waikato
Monday, 17 January 2022, 7:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists that there has been a
serious crash in the
Waikato involving a car and a
motorcycle on the Whatawhata Road (State
Highway 23), at
Templeview. The road is currently closed in both
directions.
Police were informed of the crash just
after 6.30am this morning. The driver
of the motorcycle
is reported to be in a moderate condition.
Diversions
are in place as the road is expected to be closed for at
least an
hour. Motorists driving towards Hamilton from
Raglan should choose an
alternative
route.
