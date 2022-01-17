Serious Crash, Whatawhata Road, Waikato - Waikato

Police are advising motorists that there has been a serious crash in the

Waikato involving a car and a motorcycle on the Whatawhata Road (State

Highway 23), at Templeview. The road is currently closed in both directions.

Police were informed of the crash just after 6.30am this morning. The driver

of the motorcycle is reported to be in a moderate condition.

Diversions are in place as the road is expected to be closed for at least an

hour. Motorists driving towards Hamilton from Raglan should choose an

alternative route.

© Scoop Media

