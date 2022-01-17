Appeal For Information Following Invercargill Crash

Police are appealing for information or potential witnesses to a vehicle crash in Invercargill at approximately 5:22pm on Saturday 15 January.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Herbert Street and Exmouth Street.

The crash involved a utility vehicle and a station wagon. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220115/7465.

