Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

February Is Bike Month

Monday, 17 January 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Bike Month celebrates cycling in February with a jam-packed calendar full of free cycling activities across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

The Bike Month calendar presented by Travel Safe features opportunities that cater for all, including non-riders wanting to learn, people looking to gain confidence on the road, and experienced cyclists of all ages.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says riding a bike is fantastic for fun, fitness, and friendship.

“People ride bikes for a multitude of reasons and cycling has many benefits. It’s healthy, environmentally friendly, and brings people a lot of happiness. It’s also an awesome way to get to work or school, and an ideal activity for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Adult Cycling Educator Buddy Meyer will be leading the urban rides again this year and says Bike Month presents a perfect opportunity to explore some new areas of Tauranga in a safe and supportive environment.

“Tauranga has a significant network of off-road and shared paths that connect suburbs, neighbourhoods and key destinations. They are just perfect for cycling, and events like the guided urban rides and guided historic rides offer a chance for riders of all abilities to check out some new areas and meet some new people.”

The calendar also includes historic guided rides, safety and skills focused activities, events for families and children, and even bike maintenance workshops. All events are suitable for both traditional bikes as well as ebikes.

The annual Go By Bike Day is on Wednesday 16 February and people are encouraged to leave the car at home, strap on a helmet, and ride to work or school; stopping by one of the pitstops across Tauranga for a free treat. Go By Bike Day is also complemented this year by the launch of the Wednesday Challenge – a new initiative challenging Tauranga to choose alternative travel options, including by bike, on Wednesdays.

Another big annual February focus is the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, where workplace rivalry reigns and there are prizes to win. Individuals and organisations across New Zealand will compete to see who can get the most people riding a bike. This is a fun and free challenge open to everyone and it doesn’t matter if you ride every day or haven’t been on a bike in years.

February is also the perfect time for employers to get in touch with our Workplace Travel Coordinator and book a free event for your team. We can help facilitate in-house cycle skills sessions, bike maintenance lessons, guided rides, and safety demonstrations.

Visit www.mytauranga.co.nz/bikemonth to check out all the events and to register, or contact our Cycling Coordinator, Buddy Meyer if you have any questions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 