February Is Bike Month

Bike Month celebrates cycling in February with a jam-packed calendar full of free cycling activities across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

The Bike Month calendar presented by Travel Safe features opportunities that cater for all, including non-riders wanting to learn, people looking to gain confidence on the road, and experienced cyclists of all ages.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says riding a bike is fantastic for fun, fitness, and friendship.

“People ride bikes for a multitude of reasons and cycling has many benefits. It’s healthy, environmentally friendly, and brings people a lot of happiness. It’s also an awesome way to get to work or school, and an ideal activity for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Adult Cycling Educator Buddy Meyer will be leading the urban rides again this year and says Bike Month presents a perfect opportunity to explore some new areas of Tauranga in a safe and supportive environment.

“Tauranga has a significant network of off-road and shared paths that connect suburbs, neighbourhoods and key destinations. They are just perfect for cycling, and events like the guided urban rides and guided historic rides offer a chance for riders of all abilities to check out some new areas and meet some new people.”

The calendar also includes historic guided rides, safety and skills focused activities, events for families and children, and even bike maintenance workshops. All events are suitable for both traditional bikes as well as ebikes.

The annual Go By Bike Day is on Wednesday 16 February and people are encouraged to leave the car at home, strap on a helmet, and ride to work or school; stopping by one of the pitstops across Tauranga for a free treat. Go By Bike Day is also complemented this year by the launch of the Wednesday Challenge – a new initiative challenging Tauranga to choose alternative travel options, including by bike, on Wednesdays.

Another big annual February focus is the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, where workplace rivalry reigns and there are prizes to win. Individuals and organisations across New Zealand will compete to see who can get the most people riding a bike. This is a fun and free challenge open to everyone and it doesn’t matter if you ride every day or haven’t been on a bike in years.

February is also the perfect time for employers to get in touch with our Workplace Travel Coordinator and book a free event for your team. We can help facilitate in-house cycle skills sessions, bike maintenance lessons, guided rides, and safety demonstrations.

Visit www.mytauranga.co.nz/bikemonth to check out all the events and to register, or contact our Cycling Coordinator, Buddy Meyer if you have any questions.

