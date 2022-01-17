UPDATE: Fatality In Serious Crash, Rolleston
Monday, 17 January 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a man has died following a
serious crash on State Highway 1 at Rolleston this
morning.
The crash happened at around 7:20am and
involved a truck and light truck. The driver of the light
truck sadly died at the scene.
Diversions remain in
place at Tennyson Street towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes
Road and are likely to be there for several hours while the
serious crash unit
investigates.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense... More>>