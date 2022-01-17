UPDATE: Fatality In Serious Crash, Rolleston

Police can confirm that a man has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Rolleston this morning.

The crash happened at around 7:20am and involved a truck and light truck. The driver of the light truck sadly died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place at Tennyson Street towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes Road and are likely to be there for several hours while the serious crash unit investigates.

© Scoop Media

