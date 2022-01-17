Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calls For Care On Waikato River Float Trips

Monday, 17 January 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

The rise in popularity of river floats on the Waikato River at Taupō has sparked calls for people to be aware of the risks.

There are more drownings in rivers than any other environment in New Zealand and since the start of January there have been 15 drownings nationally including six river drownings.

One popular pastime in Taupō over summer is floating down the Waikato River from the lagoon area below Control Gates Bridge, past Cherry Island and Spa Park to Hipapatua Reserve (Reid’s Farm).

In the past kayakers and rafters would do the river float but the activity has grown more popular in recent years with the advent of cheap blow-up flotation devices. Record hot temperatures in Taupō since Christmas have meant hundreds of people daily have been tackling the adventure.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said while it’s great to see people out enjoying themselves on the river, the trip is can be more hazardous than people expect.

“A float trip can be great fun but do check ahead so you know where the exits are, always wear a lifejacket and don’t combine drinking and floating,” Mr Trewavas said.

Fresh water is not as buoyant as sea water and the river has unpredictable currents that can catch even strong swimmers unawares. The river can change from season to season and the volume of flow can also change very quickly.

In several places there are also snags just below the surface and overhanging trees that can puncture a blow-up flotation device. Floaters must also stay well clear from the water below Taupō Bungy. If people miss the exits at Ōtumuheke (Spa Park) or Hipapatua, there are only a few places to get off the river before the current will drag floaters over Huka Falls. Ensure you look for the signs that point to where to get out.

Acting Lake Taupō Harbourmaster Jamie Grant said he was concerned about the number of people attempting the river float on blow-ups such as air beds without wearing a lifejacket. Alcohol consumption while people were floating was also a safety risk.

At the end of the float, some people were simply abandoning their flotation device and walking away, leaving it for others to clean up, Mr Grant said.

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board natural resources manager Peter Shepherd is concerned about the amount of rubbish being deposited in the river by people on float trips.

“We want our whānau and manuhiri to enjoy our awa and a healthy level of respect should be given to the river when doing so.

“Our visitors can easily help preserve and protect this precious taonga by firstly taking steps to not pollute it or the surrounding areas.”

Water Safety New Zealand says the biggest issue with river safety is that people underestimate the risk or believe there is no risk at all; and also overestimate their ability.

Advice for people attempting the Waikato River float is to make sure they know where they are going and where the exit points are, have a safe well-maintained flotation device and some way of steering it, wear well-fitting lifejackets, keep an eye out for each other and save the drinks for when they are safely off the river.

Water Safety New Zealand’s key water safety rules:

  • Be prepared – Check the weather forecast and conditions; know the local environment, safe swimming spots; set rules for safe play; use safe and well-maintained equipment.
  • Look out for yourself and others. Always supervise children around water and keep children under five years within arm’s reach; never swim alone. Swim between the flags at the beach and make sure everyone on board the boat is wearing a well-fitted lifejacket.
  • Be aware of the dangers. The water will be cold. If it’s a surf beach, it’s a rip beach.
  • Know your limits. Challenge yourself within your abilities and skill level; know what you can and can’t do in the water.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 