SH1 Carmen Road Closing To Southbound Traffic

Waka Kotahi is advising that SH1 Carmen Road will be
CLOSED to southbound traffic from Halwyn
Dr, from 1am until 5:30am Tuesday 18 January
2022 due to urgent wastewater repairs on Carmen Rd
at the intersection with Buchanans Rd.
During this
time, southbound traffic will be detoured via Halwyn Dr and
Waterloo Rd.
SH1 Carmen Rd will return to two-way
traffic during the day, with a southbound lane drop in place
at the intersection with Buchanans Rd.
Work is
expected to take approximately two weeks to be
completed.
