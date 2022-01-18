Winch Rescue For Logging Accident

On Monday, January 17, at around 4pm, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a beacon search in the Gisborne area.

A man had sustained rib and hip injuries following a logging accident. The onboard crew winched the patient from his location and he was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.

“It was a pretty challenging rescue with the wind on top of the valley and the height we had to be to conduct the rescue safely” – Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Crewman, Mo.

