Winch Rescue For Logging Accident
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue
On Monday, January 17, at around 4pm, the Waikato Westpac
Rescue Helicopter responded to a beacon search in the
Gisborne area.
A man had sustained rib and hip
injuries following a logging accident. The onboard crew
winched the patient from his location and he was flown to
Waikato Hospital for further treatment in a stable
condition.
“It was a pretty challenging rescue with
the wind on top of the valley and the height we had to be to
conduct the rescue safely” – Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter Crewman,
Mo.
