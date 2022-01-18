Emergency Conserve Water Notice For Turangi And Tokaanu
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council
Residents in Turangi and Tokaanu are being urgently asked
to only use water for essential purposes.
A
fire in a bush area near the Taupō District Council’s
Turangi Water Treatment Plant has cut power to the plant.
Fire and Emergency NZ is in
attendance.
Without power, the plant
is presently unable to treat water so the council is asking
everybody in the Turangi/Tokaanu area to conserve water as
much as possible.
Please don’t use
water on your gardens, lawns or for non-urgent uses such as
washing cars until further notice.
An update
will be provided as soon as
possible.
