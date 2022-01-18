Emergency Conserve Water Notice For Turangi And Tokaanu

Residents in Turangi and Tokaanu are being urgently asked to only use water for essential purposes.

A fire in a bush area near the Taupō District Council’s Turangi Water Treatment Plant has cut power to the plant. Fire and Emergency NZ is in attendance.

Without power, the plant is presently unable to treat water so the council is asking everybody in the Turangi/Tokaanu area to conserve water as much as possible.

Please don’t use water on your gardens, lawns or for non-urgent uses such as washing cars until further notice.

An update will be provided as soon as possible.

