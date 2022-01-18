Power Restored To Turangi Water Treatment Plant





Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga

New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night's undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today...



Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki

More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January...



Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends

Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen...