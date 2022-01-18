Power Restored To Turangi Water Treatment Plant
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 8:09 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council
Power has now been restored to the Turangi Water
Treatment Plant.
Power was cut to the plant earlier
this afternoon following a fire nearby.
Council would
like to thank residents for helping to share the conserve
water message and doing their bit to reduce water use over
this time.
Normal water usage can now resume – but
please remember level one water restrictions still apply
across the
district.
