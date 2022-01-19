Fire Season Change For Northern And Central Waikato Zones

The Northern and Central Zones of the Waikato Fire District are now in a prohibited fire season.

The change occurred at 9 am Wednesday 19 January 2022.

Waikato District Manager, Daryl Trim says this change is about reducing the risk of potential fires, especially with the current conditions.

"We have had some very dry conditions over the past few days which means the risk of wildfires is just too high," he says.

All open-air fires will now be prohibited, no permits will be granted and all previous permits will no longer be valid.

Everyone at Fire and Emergency wants people in Waikato to enjoy the rest of this summer period safely.

"While open-air fires are banned, there are still a range of activities including fire that you can undertake this fire season. For more information about these activities and what you can and can’t do, head to checkitsalright.nz," Daryl Trim says.

Before lighting any fire, make sure to check the weather conditions. If it’s hot and windy, please do not light a fire.

