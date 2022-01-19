Wairarapa Fire Season Change

The whole of the Wairarapa District has moved into a restricted fire season.

The restriction took effect Wednesday January 19 2022 at 8am.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

Acting Wellington District Manager, Brett Lockyer says the reason for this change is the current summer weather pattern and predicted climate - especially within the south and east coasts of the Wairarapa Region.

"If a fire was to get away in these conditions, it will be difficult to control, especially with the wind we have been experiencing," he says.

"If you have a permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit."

Fire and Emergency encourages all people planning on lighting fires this season to check the weather conditions.

"If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," says Brett Lockyer.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on how to stay fire safe.

