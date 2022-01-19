Putts For Bucks To Raise Funds For Hospice

Two top Taranaki IT companies are linking up to raise money for Hospice Taranaki next weekend.

Broadband provider Primo and data experts OurCloud will be running Inglewood Mini Golf on the weekend of January 29 and 30, with proceeds going to Hospice Taranaki.

Jasmine Harrison, Primo’s sponsorship co-ordinator - aka The Fairy Godmother - says she caught up with the Hospice Taranaki team at the recent Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Awards where the hospice won the Not-for-Profit Excellence Award.

“Paul Lamb, the chief executive, said they were looking at a shortfall of about $4.5m, so we started talking to them about how we could help them out. And we decided a fun fundraiser would be a good start!”

Mrs Harrison says Primo contacted fellow New Plymouth IT company OurCloud who were very keen to help as Hospice Taranaki has done so much for the community, and for many people they have known personally.

Steve Collett, OurCloud’s general manager, says the staff leapt at the chance to help run the event.

“It’s pretty cool for two Taranaki tech companies to work together for such a good cause,” he says.

“Our team is really buzzed about it.”

The weekend is being called Putts for Bucks and as well as the white-hot excitement that is mini golf, there will be raffles, a barbecue and other ways to swap money for fun to help this vital service.

The usual entry fees of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under applies. Because the course is fully covered, Putts for Bucks will go ahead come glaring sun or Taranaki downpour. (Covid Level Orange protocols require all adults will require vaccine passes to be scanned.)

The course will be open from 10am-5pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

For more information please go to the Primo Facebook page.

