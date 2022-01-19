Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer Ice In Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges drivers to be aware of potentially hazardous ‘summer ice’ on South Island roads currently. Like the better-known black ice of freezing winter days, summer ice is often invisible to drivers but is just as slippery and hazardous.

“After an extended run of hot summer days followed by rain we start to experience slippery road surfaces, known as summer ice,” says Waka Kotahi Lower South Island Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

“Even a small amount of light rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away.

“The combination of light rain and summer grime creates a slippery film,” she says.

“We advise anyone who is driving in the rain or on a damp road over the coming days to take extreme care. The slippery film on the surface of the road is invisible, so don’t assume it’s not there just because you can’t see it.”

Miss Felts advises drivers to:

  • keep speeds down on wet roads after a long, dry period
  • take extra care on curves and bends
  • increase your following distance from vehicles in front of you
  • brake gently
  • allow extra travel time in case you encounter summer ice conditions.

She also urged drivers to check the tread level and air pressure on their tyres.

“Properly inflated tyres with good treads are always a must for safe travel, but even more so in wet or slippery conditions.”

What causes summer ice and is there any solution?

In hot summer weather many road surfaces become “flushed” when the underlaying emulsion/bitumen seal layer breaks through to the surface. These smooth flushed areas are slippery when wet after rain or showers. The worst of these sites may have temporary warning signs in place to identify this hazard.

Bitumen bleeding is sometimes treated at the time with a chip layer or treated after summer with water-cutting to make the surface safe and restore traction until the road is fully rehabilitated.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sending An Orion P-3 To Tonga


Because the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga cut communications with the more remote parts of the country, it wasn’t at all surprising that as a good Pacific neighbour, New Zealand sent a reconnaissance aircraft up there to gather information about the extent and location of the damage. The more interesting thing was which plane we sent. It was an old P-3K Orion. It wasn’t one of the four fancy P-8 Poseidons that the New Zealand taxpayer spent north of $3 billion to purchase and to equip, only a few years ago...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>

Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 